Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 500 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 29 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.74 42.30 41.30 250 440 MTF CBOE 3 500 41.73 42.25 41.25 146 055 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 30 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 812 41.41 41.70 40.90 240 675 MTF CBOE 3 188 41.41 41.70 40.90 132 015 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.55 42.10 40.90 249 300 MTF CBOE 3 000 41.58 42.05 40.90 124 740 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 42.06 42.35 41.80 231 330 MTF CBOE 3 500 42.08 42.35 41.70 147 280 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 4 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 42.54 42.95 41.95 255 240 MTF CBOE 3 000 42.57 42.90 41.95 127 710 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 45 500 41.86 42.95 40.90 1 904 785

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 230 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 January 2026 1 300 41.47 41.90 41.20 53 911 30 January 2026 200 40.90 40.90 40.90 8 180 2 February 2026 800 40.85 40.85 40.85 32 680 3 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 300 94 771





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 January 2026 930 42.10 42.40 42.00 39 153 30 January 2026 1 000 41.47 41.70 41.20 41 470 2 February 2026 1 400 41.57 42.00 41.00 58 198 3 February 2026 600 42.08 42.20 42.00 25 248 4 February 2026 1 300 42.69 43.00 42.20 55 497 Total 5 230 219 566

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 609 shares.

On 4 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 072 915 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p260206E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement