Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bekaert - Update On The Share Buyback Program And Liquidity Agreement


2026-02-06 02:31:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 21 November 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 500 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
29 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.74 42.30 41.30 250 440
MTF CBOE 3 500 41.73 42.25 41.25 146 055
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
30 January 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 812 41.41 41.70 40.90 240 675
MTF CBOE 3 188 41.41 41.70 40.90 132 015
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
2 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.55 42.10 40.90 249 300
MTF CBOE 3 000 41.58 42.05 40.90 124 740
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
3 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 42.06 42.35 41.80 231 330
MTF CBOE 3 500 42.08 42.35 41.70 147 280
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
4 February 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 42.54 42.95 41.95 255 240
MTF CBOE 3 000 42.57 42.90 41.95 127 710
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 45 500 41.86 42.95 40.90 1 904 785

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 230 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 January 2026 to 4 February 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 January 2026 1 300 41.47 41.90 41.20 53 911
30 January 2026 200 40.90 40.90 40.90 8 180
2 February 2026 800 40.85 40.85 40.85 32 680
3 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
4 February 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 300 94 771


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
29 January 2026 930 42.10 42.40 42.00 39 153
30 January 2026 1 000 41.47 41.70 41.20 41 470
2 February 2026 1 400 41.57 42.00 41.00 58 198
3 February 2026 600 42.08 42.20 42.00 25 248
4 February 2026 1 300 42.69 43.00 42.20 55 497
Total 5 230 219 566

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 18 609 shares.

On 4 February 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 072 915 own shares, or 4.04% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260206E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN06022026004107003653ID1110704368



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search