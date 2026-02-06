Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW Sydney

Helen Dickinson was educated at the Universities of Manchester and Birmingham in the UK.

Helen Dickinson is Professor Public Service Research and Director of the Public Service Research Group at the School of Business, University of New South Wales, Canberra. Her expertise is in public services, particularly in relation to topics such as governance, leadership, commissioning and priority setting and decision-making. Helen has published sixteen books and over fifty peer-reviewed journal articles on these topics and is also a frequent commentator within the mainstream media. She is co-editor of the Journal of Health, Organization and Management and Australian Journal of Public Administration. In 2015 Helen was made a Victorian Fellow of the Institute of Public Administration Australia and she has worked with a range of different levels of government, community organisations and private organisations in Australia, UK, New Zealand and Europe on research and consultancy programmes.



2013–present Associate Professor, Public Governance, University of Melbourne 2006–2013 Senior Lecturer, Health Services Management Centre, University of Birmingham

2010 University of Birmigham, Social Policy

