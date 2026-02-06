'How I Met Your Mother' Star Josh Radnor, Wife Jordana Welcome Baby Boy

'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor and his wife Jordana Jacobs have been blessed with a baby boy. On Wednesday, Josh took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers.

"So my wife and I had a baby a few months ago (!!) Here's what we know so far: His smile lights up the room. He's super observant and thoughtful. He gets hypnotised when I play him songs on the guitar. He thinks the word "baba ghanoush" is hysterical. He's a total delight and Jordana and I are thrilled he's here. Thanks for all the kind words from @howwemadeyourmother listeners (I dropped the news a few episodes back on the podcast.) Sending love to all my fellow parents of newborns out there. What a wild, beautiful, exhausting, heart-opening initiation. So grateful," he posted.

Josh Radnor on Married Life

Josh also shared adorable pictures of his child. Check it out here.

Though Josh tends to keep his personal life off social media, he gave a peek into what it is like to be married to Jordana months after announcing they had gotten hitched, according to E! News.

"It's fantastic. I love it," he told People in November 2024. "I know you're supposed to say that, but I actually love it."

As for his favourite part of their time together? "I like the mornings and I like the nights," Josh continued. "We sometimes don't see each other during the day because of work stuff, so I love waking up together and then reconnecting at the end of the day."

Josh Radnor and Jordana tied the knot in January 2024. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)