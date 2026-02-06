AI Patent Search Market To Reach USD 5370.47 Million By 2035, Driven By Rising Patent Filings And R&D Investments Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI patent search market is expanding rapidly as organizations adopt AI-powered, cloud-based tools for faster prior art discovery and IP intelligence, with the U.S. market growing from USD 219.68 million in 2025 to USD 1534.36 million by 2035.

Austin, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Patent Search Market size was valued at USD 746.81 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5370.47 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.92% from 2026 to 2035.

The U.S. AI Patent Search Market size was valued at USD 219.68 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1534.36 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.45% over the forecast period.

The U.S. AI Patent Search Market is rising due to significant R&D investments, numerous patent filings, and broad adoption of AI-driven solutions by corporates and law firms for efficient patent analysis, competitive intelligence, and intellectual property management.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Software/Platform dominated the market with ~64% share in 2025 due to widespread adoption by enterprises for automated patent analytics, efficient prior art searches, and integration with R&D workflows. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as organizations increasingly rely on expert consultancy, implementation, and managed AI patent search solutions.

By End-User

Corporates dominated the market with ~44% share in 2025 due to their extensive patent portfolios and high R&D investments. Law Firms & IP Consultancies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as they increasingly adopt AI tools for client-driven patent research, litigation support, and advisory services.

By Application

Prior Art Search & Patentability dominated the market with ~32% share in 2025 as companies prioritized accurate evaluation of novelty before patent filing. Competitive Intelligence & Landscape Analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as organizations increasingly seek insights into competitor portfolios, emerging technologies, and market trends.

By Deployment

Cloud-Based dominated the market with ~60% share in 2025 due to its flexibility, scalability, and easy deployment across multiple locations. It is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026-2035 as more enterprises and law firms adopt cloud-based platforms to handle increasing patent volumes.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI patent search market with the greatest revenue share of nearly 41% in 2025 due to the presence of significant technology businesses, extensive R&D spending, and established intellectual property infrastructure.

Asia Pacific section is estimated to expand at the quickest CAGR of over 23.59% from 2026-2035 due to increased R&D activity, developing startup environment, and growing awareness of AI-driven patent search solutions in the region.

Rapid Growth of Global Patent Filings and Complex Innovation Landscapes Augment Market Expansion Globally

The need for AI-powered patent search solutions is rising dramatically due to the rapid increase in international patent filings across technology-intensive industries. Due to the enormous amounts of structured and unstructured patent data that organizations must deal with, manual searches are ineffective, time-consuming, and prone to error. AI-based solutions offer semantic search, concept mapping, and language analysis, helping legal teams, R&D departments, and IP experts locate previous work faster and more precisely. Increasing rivalry to secure intellectual property rights and reduce infringement threats is boosting adoption. Enterprises increasingly rely on AI patent search solutions to improve decision-making speed, reduce litigation exposure, and enhance innovation workflows efficiently.

IBM

Google

Questel

Clarivate Analytics

Microsoft

Oracle

NVIDIA

Alibaba Group

Dell Technologies

Salesforce

Qualcomm

SAP

Intel

PatSnap

LexisNexis

Minesoft

IFI CLAIMS Patent Services

Innography Gridlogics

Recent Developments:

2023: Clarivate launched a generative AI-powered enhanced search platform integrating multiple datasets, enabling natural-language patent and research insights across life sciences, regulatory, and clinical analysis workflows.

2024: IBM Research highlighted PatCID, an AI-driven patent search tool leveraging document understanding models to enable molecular-structure-based discovery within complex chemical and pharmaceutical patent repositories.

Pricing Model Structure Analysis – helps you understand the dominance and suitability of subscription-based, pay-per-search, and enterprise licensing models across different user segments.

Use-Case–Wise Cost Benchmarking – helps you evaluate average pricing differences for key patent search applications such as prior art searches, freedom-to-operate analysis, and invalidity assessments.

Platform-Level Price Comparison Metrics – helps you compare pricing disparities between standalone AI patent search tools and fully integrated IP management suites.

AI-Driven Pricing Differentiation Insights – helps you assess how improvements in AI accuracy, NLP depth, semantic understanding, and automation levels influence premium pricing strategies.

Pricing Trend & Forecast Indicators – helps you identify future pricing movements driven by increased automation, reduced manual intervention, and expanding AI capabilities in patent intelligence platforms. Value-To-Cost Positioning Framework – helps you determine whether higher-priced platforms justify costs through enhanced precision, faster search outcomes, and reduced false positives.

