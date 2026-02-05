Teladoc Health To Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, announced that it will release fourth quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 330912. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: A live audio webcast will also be available online at

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is the global leader in virtual care. The company is delivering and orchestrating care across patients, care providers, platforms, and partners - transforming virtual care into a catalyst for how better health happens. Through our relationships with health plans, employers, providers, health systems and consumers, we are enabling more access, driving better outcomes, extending provider capacity and lowering costs. Learn more at teladochealth.

Investors:

Michael Minchak

...

617-444-9612