ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in February:



Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Citi's 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

Oppenheimer 36 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

