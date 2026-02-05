Gold Announces $150 Million Strategic Investment From Tether

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transaction represents investment with Tether acquiring 3.371 millionCommon Shares at an issue price of $44.50

will invest $20 million in Tether's XAU₮ stablecoin

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) or the“Company”), a fully-integrated alternative assets platform offering an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with TPM, S.A. de C.V., (“Tether”), whereby Tether is purchasing $150 million (the“Investment”) of common shares (the“Common Shares”). Tether is one of the largest known private owners of gold globally and sponsors the largest dollar-backed stablecoin (USDT) and the largest gold-backed stablecoin (XAUT) - in each case in terms of market capitalization – as well as the U.S.-regulated stablecoin USAT.

and Tether also intend to enter into certain additional mutually beneficial commercial agreements as further detailed below.

Transaction Details

Tether has agreed to purchase approximately $125 million worth of Common Shares and will purchase an additional approximately $25 million worth of Common Shares following receipt of certain regulatory approvals. In total, Tether is acquiring 3.371 million Common Shares at an issue price of $44.50. This price represents an 11.9% discount to the 10-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the NYSE as of market close on Feb. 4, 2026. The Common Shares will be subject to customary registration rights and a 90-day resale restriction.

As a result of Tether's investment in Tether is entitled to nominate a member to the board of directors of the Company.

The Investment establishes a strategic partnership designed to bridge physical precious metals and digital finance. By combining end-to-end gold infrastructure with Tether's global stablecoin platform, the parties aim to create a vertically integrated gold ecosystem. The collaboration is expected to enhance the credibility and distribution of Tether's gold-backed XAU₮ stablecoin, expand retail and digital offerings, introduce gold leasing solutions, and drive increased consumer and institutional engagement across both platforms.

and Tether have agreed in good faith to use reasonable commercial efforts to enter into certain commercial agreements, subject to due diligence and regulatory compliance, including the following: Tether will provide with a gold leasing facility of no less than $100.0 million; will reasonably accommodate accepting Tether stablecoins (USDT and/or USAT) as payment, including allowing for certain promotional activities; and will reasonably promote Tether stablecoins (USDT and/or USAT) on its websites and such other mutually agreed upon activities that will help support Tether stablecoins (including USDT, USAT, XAUT, etc.)

The Company has agreed to invest $20 million of the proceeds raised from the Investment in Tether's XAU₮ stablecoin.

Executive Commentary

“Tether's investment in validates our strategy to be the vertically integrated leader in physical bullion and to offer the industry's most comprehensive precious metals platform,” said Greg Roberts, CEO of“The investment builds upon 60+ year legacy and expands our reach beyond traditional bullion into digital gold and stablecoins. The proceeds from this transaction will provide with increased funding and flexibility to strengthen our business by further developing our portfolio of category-leading brands. We look forward to Tether's continued support and to partnering with their team going forward to potentially develop additional innovative and mutually beneficial commercial opportunities.”

“This acquisition represents an important step in the evolution of financial markets, where trusted real-world assets and blockchain-based infrastructure increasingly converge,” said Juan Sartori, Head of Special Projects at Tether.“By integrating physical gold sourcing, custody, and logistics capabilities with Tether's digital asset infrastructure, we are strengthening XAU₮'s transparency, scalability, and its ability to move seamlessly between physical and digital markets.”

Advisors

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor and sole lead agent to and Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (US) LLP served as legal counsel to Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP served as legal counsel to Tether.

About Inc.

builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, offers a comprehensive solution for all aspects of the precious metals and collectibles value chain. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium and collectibles that include rare coins and currency with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve consumers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands, Stack's Bowers Galleries,, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates under A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an“authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

is based in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at

About Tether

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible, secure, and efficient financial, communication, and energy infrastructure, Tether aims to enable greater financial inclusion, communication resilience, foster economic growth, and empower individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include expectations with respect to future business relationships between and Tether, including expectations to enter into certain other commercial agreements, and the anticipated benefits of those relationships and Tether's Investment in the Company. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the failure of the Company to effectively utilize the proceeds of the Common Share sale to enhance its operations or to invest successfully in its existing or future businesses; the inability of the parties to reach agreement on the terms of their anticipated business relationships, or if the parties were to reach agreement on one or more of the anticipated relationships, the failure to execute on those relationships or to achieve the synergies, opportunities and other mutual benefits expected to arise from those relationships; the ability of the Company successfully to expand its business to include cryptocurrency; the ability of and Tether to effectively work together in combining traditional precious metal assets and a blockchain based infrastructure; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other Risk Factors described in in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

1-949-574-3860

...

Media Relations Contact:

ICR for