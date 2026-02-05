Buy Small-Cap Stock Tanger For Its Large Dividend

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Tanger (NYSE: $SKT) is a small-cap stock that is likely familiar to many people.

The company, based in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that operates open-air shopping malls in the U.S. and Canada.

Shoppers often refer to Tanger as an "outlet mall," and its locations feature popular stores such as Nike (NYSE: $NKE), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: $AEO), and The Gap (NYSE: $GAP).

Currently, the company owns and operates 40 outlet centres across the U.S. and Canada, comprising more than 16 million square feet of shopping, and more than 800 retailers.

Like most REITs, Tanger is focused on returning capital to shareholders. This comes in the form of a big dividend.

Currently, SKT stock pays a quarterly distribution of $0.29 U.S. per share, giving it a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The stock is no slouch either, having gained 138% over the past five years. Constant expansion of its open-air shopping malls has helped to drive Tanger's revenue and profits higher.

With a market capitalization of less than $4 billion U.S., SKT is a comparatively tiny stock. But it punches above its weight, especially compared to most dividends paid to investors.

Of course, there are a few risks to keep in mind. Tanger's stock is currently trading near a 52-week high and it has a high multiple of 34 times future earnings estimates.

Signs that both the U.S. and Canadian economies are slowing is also not positive for Tanger as it could lead to a decline in consumer spending, especially on discretionary items.

Still, Tanger's concept of open-air shopping malls remains popular, its business model sound, and analysts say the company has a long runway to expand further in coming years.

SKT stock is largely flat (down 1%) so far in 2026.