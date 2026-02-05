403
Weston, Calfrac, TC At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-week high of $18.27. AGF reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets of $59.2 billion as at January 31, 2026.
Almonty Industries Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $18.36. Almonty rose 17.1% Tuesday on volume of 1,829,720 shares
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $5.16. Calfrac announced that it has appointed Tyler Dahlseide as Chief Executive Officer effective February 4.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-week high of 3.5 cents. Tuesday, Corus announced it celebrates Home Network and Flavour Network being Canada's #1 and #2 Lifestyle Networks respectively following their inaugural year, alongside The HISTORY® Channel as the nation's #1 Factual Network*.
New Earth Resources Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-week high of $1.83. New Earth has commenced planning for a series of airborne geophysics surveys as an important part of the preliminary exploration program at its Red Wine Rare Earth Elements (REE) project, located in east Newfoundland and Labrador.
Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents. Elcora announced last week that it had closed a second tranche of its private placement pursuant to a price reservation Form 4A filed with the TSX Venture Exchange on December 29, 2025.
Fortis Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $75.01. According to Wednesday's Motley Fool, Fortis could be a logical place to start, especially given its regulated utility model and long-term growth visibility. The company mainly operates electric and gas utilities across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, providing essential services that remain in demand regardless of economic conditions.
Relevant Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents. Thursday, Relevant announced the appointment of Mr. Larry Taddei, CPA, CA, as an Independent Director, effective immediately, and the engagement of Ms. Mal Karwowska as a Strategic Advisor to the Board
Rogers Sugar Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $6.56. Rogers Sugar today reported strong first quarter fiscal 2026 results, with consolidated adjusted EBITDA increasing by 18% to $46.9 million.
San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of $2.62. San Lorenzo has intersected five sections of mineralization totaling 222.4 meters in the first hole of its current drilling program at the Salvadora property in Chile. Hole SAL-04-25 delivered 1.09 grams per tonne gold over 132.2 metres with four additional mineralized intervals suggesting continuation of the porphyry system encountered 350 meters to the southwest.
TRUBAR Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-week high of $1.63. Tuesday, TRUBAR provide an update on the anticipated closing date of the previously announced plan of arrangement involving 1564128 B.C. Unlimited Liability Company, an affiliate of ETI Gida Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.
TC Energy Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $82.08. Last week, TC rose 1.8% on volume of 2,213,657 shares
George Weston Limited (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $102.77. Weston announced this week that it will release its 2025 fourth quarter and full year results on March 4, 2026,
Exco Technologies Limited (T) Hit a new 52-week high of $7.27. Exco last week declared a $0.105 dividend
