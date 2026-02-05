MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Discovery Senior Living CEO Richard Hutchinson Named Chair of American Seniors Housing Association Appointment reflects Discovery's leadership across ownership, operations, and the communities seniors call home

February 05, 2026 2:28 PM EST | Source: Discovery Senior Living

Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") and its affiliated subsidiaries, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operators in the U.S., is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Hutchinson, has been named Chair of the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), the nation's leading organization representing senior living owners, operators, developers, and investors.

Hutchinson, who previously served as ASHA, Vice Chair, assumes the role at an important time for the industry marked by a growing need for seniors housing, evolving expectations from residents and families, and an industry-wide focus on strengthening operations, workforce, and public trust.

His appointment reflects Discovery's belief that advancing senior housing requires leaders who are deeply connected to every part of the ecosystem. As one of the largest seniors housing operators, Discovery works closely with ownership and capital partners while directly building teams who provide care to the residents who live in its communities, and the families who entrust them with their loved ones.

"At our scale, we sit in a unique position," said Hutchinson. "We partner daily with ownership groups and investors in our communities, and just as closely with the men and women who deliver care, lead communities, and support residents and families. That engagement with both sides gives us a clear understanding of what this industry needs, where innovation matters most, where gaps exist, and how to better support the people doing this work every day."

Discovery's leadership perspective is shaped by its distinct operating model, which includes multiple Management Companies designed to serve different markets, community types, and resident needs. This structure allows Discovery to remain locally focused and highly responsive at the community level, while benefiting from shared expertise, resources, and scale across the enterprise.

"Great senior housing isn't one-size-fits-all," Hutchinson added. "Our Management Company structure is truly different among the industry. Our structure allows leaders to operate with local knowledge and accountability, while learning from one another and continuously innovating new programs to deliver exceptional living experiences. That same philosophy, listening closely, sharing insight, and working together is what we bring to ASHA."

ASHA President David Schless welcomed Hutchinson's appointment, noting the importance of engaged, operator-driven leadership as the industry addresses both opportunity and responsibility in the years ahead.

As Chair, Hutchinson will work alongside ASHA's executive committee and leadership team to help guide the association's priorities, with a focus on strengthening the industry for the long term. Key areas include supporting and developing the workforce, improving resident experience, advancing innovation across disciplines, and fostering greater understanding of the value senior living provides to older adults and their families.

Discovery's commitment to industry leadership extends beyond one role. Senior leaders across the organization are actively involved in national, state, and local industry groups, contributing time, insight, and experience to help shape the future of senior housing and ensure it continues to evolve in ways that benefit residents, caregivers, and owners.

About ASHA

The American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA) is the premier national organization representing owners, operators, developers, and investors in the seniors housing industry. ASHA advocates on federal policy, produces industry-defining research, and provides thought leadership on issues shaping independent living, assisted living, memory care, and life plan communities. Learn more at ashaliving.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 22,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery proudly ranks #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study achieving #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Assisted Living & Memory Care Communities while also ranking #1 in Community Staff, Resident Activities, Resident Apartment/Living Unit, and Community Buildings & Grounds and #2 in Customer Satisfaction among Independent Living Communities. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



For Media and Investor Inquiries contact:

Laura Lepore, Corporate and Investor Communications

...









To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Discovery Senior Living