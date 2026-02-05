Middle Eastern Tourist Arrivals To Azerbaijan Rise 13.1% In 2025
Tourist arrivals from Middle Eastern countries to Azerbaijan increased significantly in 2025, reaching 301,318 visitors, according to official data. Azernews reports that this marks a 13.1 percent rise compared to 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing appeal as a regional tourism destination.Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment