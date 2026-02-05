Middle Eastern Tourist Arrivals To Azerbaijan Rise 13.1% In 2025

Tourist arrivals from Middle Eastern countries to Azerbaijan increased significantly in 2025, reaching 301,318 visitors, according to official data. Azernews reports that this marks a 13.1 percent rise compared to 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing appeal as a regional tourism destination.

