Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Middle Eastern Tourist Arrivals To Azerbaijan Rise 13.1% In 2025


2026-02-05 03:12:02

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Tourist arrivals from Middle Eastern countries to Azerbaijan increased significantly in 2025, reaching 301,318 visitors, according to official data. Azernews reports that this marks a 13.1 percent rise compared to 2024, highlighting Azerbaijan's growing appeal as a regional tourism destination.

AzerNews

