War Update: 56 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk Sector Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian forces are wearing down the invaders along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

Today, Russian artillery struck areas of several settlements, including Kliusy and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region, and Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Kysla Dubyna, Studenok, and Myshutyne in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian troops carried out one attempted offensive. In addition, on these sectors the enemy shelled populated areas and Ukrainian defensive positions 43 times, including twice with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the Russians attacked twice in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the invaders are trying to advance toward Kupiansk. Fighting continues.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Drobysheve and Zarichne, toward Stavky and Dibrova. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russian army attempted twice to advance on Ukrainian positions toward Zakytne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, there have been no offensive actions today.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 12 offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Kleban-Byk, toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Three of these attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 21 attempts to push the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Filiia, toward Novopidhorodne, Novopavlivka, and Novyi Donbas. Defenders are holding the line: 15 enemy attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian army attacked twice in the area of Zlahoda and toward Oleksandrohrad. One engagement is ongoing.

Enemy aviation dropped guided bombs on Zelena Dolyna, Levadne, and Orly.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Myrne, toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, and Pryluky. One engagement is ongoing.

Using aircraft, the Russians struck Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Hirkе, Kopani, and Vozdvyzhivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders have not conducted offensive actions today.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

