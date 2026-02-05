Yunis Transforms Fleet Management In Thailand With Ultra-Long-Life Real Time GPS Tracker Solution

MENAFN - GetNews)In a groundbreaking move for the logistics and marine sectors, Yunis has successfully deployed its next-generation IoT Asset tracker s across a fleet of 200 showboats and 1,000 operational vehicles in Thailand, together with Yunis's simple monitor system, ushering in a new era of real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and smart transportation.

Harnessing the power of 4G LTE Cat.1 connectivity and multi-constellation satellite support (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU), the YT01G magnetic wireless real time GPS tracker delivers unparalleled precision in location intelligence. Managers now command a live, digital dashboard of their entire mobile assets-enabling seamless coordination, dynamic routing, and proactive decision-making.

Revolutionizing Battery Life: 5 Years Without a ChargeAt the heart of the YT01G Real Time Gps Tracker lies a game-changing 7500mAh rechargeable lithium battery with ultra-low power consumption technology. Engineered for endurance, it supports to keep working up to 5 years without recharging-setting a new industry benchmark for maintenance-free IoT deployments.

Built for the Real World: Rugged, Intelligent & SecureDesigned to thrive in demanding environments, the device boasts an IP67 waterproof rating, operates in extreme temperatures (-20°C to +75°C), and integrates advanced detection features including SOS button, over-speed monitoring, towing detection, and crash recognition, etc. This makes it not just a real time GPS tracker, but a smart vehicle safety guardian.

Empowering Users with an Intelligent Configuration EcosystemComplementing the hardware is Yunis's user-friendly configuration tool-a plug-and-play platform that enables device configuration completing in under 2 minutes. With support for 18 languages, customizable dialects, and an integrated FAQ portal, Yunis dramatically reduces installation complexity and support costs, putting the power of digital transformation directly into users' hands.

Driving the Future of Smart Logistics & Marine OperationsThis deployment underscores Yunis's commitment to advancing smart city infrastructure and sustainable transport. By providing actionable data insights, the system reduces fuel consumption, optimizes fleet utilization, and enhances overall supply chain resilience.

Experience the future of asset management