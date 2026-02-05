Revolutionizing Fleet Management: AI-Powered Safety And Efficiency For 1000+ Trucks In Turkey

MENAFN - GetNews) Yunis is proud to announce a landmark Fleet Video Telematics project, deploying next-generation AI technology across a fleet of over 1000 trucks in Turkey. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in commercial transportation, prioritizing driver safety, operational efficiency, and intelligent fleet management.











The YD02 AI Dash cam for Fleet Video Telematics: Your Reliable Co-Pilot for Safety







At the core of this transformation is our advanced YD02 AI Dashcam, seamlessly integrated with the powerfulWialon platform. This system goes beyond simple recording-it's an intelligent guardian for every vehicle:







*Proactive Risk Prevention: ADAS and DMS systems work in real-time. The ADAS, with high-definition video capture up to 25 meters, identifies potential road hazards, while the 120° DMS camera ensures driver alertness.

*Enhanced Communication & Emergency Response: Featuring a built-in intercom and an SOS panic button, the system enables instant communication. In the event of an incident, dispatchers can access remote live video and audio to assess the situation accurately and coordinate swift, practical rescue efforts.

*Data-Driven Driver Development: By analyzing driving patterns and event data, fleet managers gain invaluable insights. This information is used to provide targeted training, promote safer driving habits, and cultivate a robust culture of safety-directly reducing the risk of accidents and associated operational costs.

AI Auto-Calibration: Intelligent Maintenance, Unmatched Reliability

Complementing our dash cam technology is our groundbreaking AI Auto-Calibration system-a true game-changer for fleet maintenance.

* Lower Maintenance Threshold: This intelligent tool eliminates the need for time-consuming and error-prone manual calibration of ADAS, DMS, BSD systems.

*Boost Operational Uptime: With automatic, precise calibration completed in just 20 seconds, vehicles spend less time in maintenance and more time on the road. This innovation dramatically reduces human error and ensures the consistent, reliable performance of all AI safety functions.

Robust, Future-Proof Fleet Video Telematics Technology

Our solution is built on a solid, adaptable foundation:

* Linux-based 4G LTE Cat.4 - connectivity for reliable data transmission.

* Multi-channel recording - (2+1 channels) with optional external cabin cameras.

* Support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS - for unparalleled positioning accuracy.

* H.265 video encoding, FOTA remote upgrades, and expandable storage (external DDR).

We are setting a new standard for safety and efficiency on the road.

Interested in transforming your fleet video telematics system?

Contact us to learn how our AI-powered solutions can deliver unparalleled value for your operations.