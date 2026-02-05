“Genoa Stole My Heart”: Traveler Shares Her Long Weekend In The Ligurian City In The New Visit Italy Vlog

MENAFN - GetNews) Visit Italy announces the release of“How to spend 4 perfect days in Genoa”, a new video vlog produced for the City of Genoa as part of an international destination-promotion campaign launched in 2025. Aimed at global audiences with a strong focus on U.S. travelers passionate about Italy, the project tells the story of Genoa through the eyes of a traveler experiencing the city over four days, highlighting its growing appeal as a refined and authentic long-weekend destination.

A Long Weekend That Redefines the Italian City Break

A long weekend is often the ideal balance between time and depth, especially for travelers who want to experience a city rather than simply visit it. Genoa fits naturally into this travel style. Compact, walkable, and layered with history, the Ligurian capital offers American travelers the opportunity to explore a lesser-known Italian city full of cultural richness, scenery and culinary identity. The vlog positions Genoa as a destination that aligns with evolving travel habits ahead of the 2026 season, where shorter trips carry greater meaning.

A Four-Day Itinerary Designed for a Long Weekend







The vlog follows a carefully curated four-day itinerary, from Friday to Monday, designed to reflect a realistic long weekend in Genoa. The journey begins at the Old Port, the city's historic maritime gateway, before moving into the dense fabric of the historic center and its caruggi. Elevators and funiculars reveal panoramic viewpoints, while Via Garibaldi and the Rolli Palaces introduce Genoa's UNESCO-listed heritage. The itinerary then expands toward the coast with visits to Nervi and Boccadasse, before returning to the city center for royal residences, maritime museums, and a final stop at the Genoa Aquarium, creating a balanced rhythm between urban exploration, nature, and culture.

Watch the Vlog here

The Highlights That Define Genoa







Through the vlog, Genoa emerges as a city of contrasts and continuity. Historic palaces face the sea, medieval alleys coexist with contemporary life, and hilltop terraces open onto wide Mediterranean horizons. The city's vertical layout, strong maritime identity, and proximity of seaside villages within the urban area distinguish Genoa from other Italian destinations. Local cuisine, rooted equally in land and sea, accompanies every stage of the journey, reinforcing the sense of place and authenticity that defines the experience.

Key Highlights at a Glance:



A UNESCO Heritage: Genoa's historic center, with its medieval streets and the grand Rolli Palaces, showcases Renaissance and Baroque architecture and the city's aristocratic urban planning.

The Charm of Seaside Villages Close to the City: Nervi and Boccadasse, charming coastal areas within easy reach of the city center.

A Strong Maritime Heritage: Old Port, Galata Maritime Museum, and Genoa Aquarium reflecting the city's nautical identity.

Panoramic Viewpoints: Terraces like Spianata Castelletto and funiculars offering sweeping city and sea vistas. An Unforgettable Culinary Experience: Ligurian specialties such as focaccia, trofie al pesto, anchovies, linking sea and land traditions.

Genoa Opens Up to the World with Visit Italy







The City of Genoa has chosen Visit Italy to reach international audiences and actively promote the city as a long-weekend destination. Through this collaboration, Genoa positions itself as an accessible, walkable, and culturally rich destination, appealing to travelers seeking meaningful experiences. Visit Italy, a media company and cultural platform dedicated to promoting Italy worldwide, provides storytelling expertise, high-quality production, and international visibility to ensure Genoa's promotion resonates beyond national borders. The project reflects the city's ongoing commitment to sustainable, culture-driven tourism, preservation of historic neighborhoods, and curated promotion of its heritage, cuisine, and urban life.

Looking Ahead to U.S. Travelers in 2026

With“A Long Weekend in Genoa,” Visit Italy and the Municipality of Genoa present a clear message to American travelers: Genoa is a city that rewards curiosity, fits naturally into a four-day itinerary, and offers a lasting connection beyond the stay. The vlog contributes to a long-term vision of international promotion, positioning Genoa as an authentic and compelling choice for future travel to Italy.

More information is available on Visit Italy's official platform at and on the City of Genoa's tourism website at .