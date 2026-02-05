Q40tmpro 40X Gimbal Camera With Laser Rangefinder And Target Positioning

Overview

The Q40TMpro is a three-axis, high-precision gimbal camera integrating a 40x optical zoom EO camera, 3–2000m laser rangefinder, and target GPS position calculation function with a 2.13MP high-resolution telephoto lens and a 58° wide-angle lens, it supports photo/video capture, target tracking, digital zoom, and real-time coordinate output.

When external GPS and time data are input, the OSD displays latitude, longitude, altitude, and real-time information. Activating the LRF allows the system to calculate target GPS coordinates, which can also be embedded into image files gimbal adopts an aluminum alloy CNC housing with excellent anti-interference and damping performance, effectively reducing vibration and ensuring image stability.

Key Features

✅ 2.13MP Effective Pixels

✅ 40x Optical Zoom

✅ 3–2000m Laser Rangefinder

✅ Target GPS Position Calculation

✅ 3-axis FOC Gimbal

✅ Video Encoding & Recording

✅ Quick-release Design

Detailed Features

1. EO Camera

40x Optical Zoom, 32x Digital Zoom

58° Horizontal FOV Wide-angle Lens

Supports smooth zoom and high-resolution image capture.

2. LRF System

Measurement Range: 3–2000m

Accuracy: ±1m

Target GPS Position Calculation (via LRF + GPS + Gimbal Angle)

3. Picture-in-Picture (PIP)

EO dual-view mode for simultaneous wide and telephoto observation.

4. Compact Spherical Design

Aerodynamic appearance with low wind resistance.

5. CNC Aluminum Housing

High-precision CNC machining for strength, heat dissipation, and EMI shielding.

6. Quick-release Mechanism

Easy installation, plug-and-play connection.

7. Connectivity & Output

Video Output:

micro HDMI (1080p 30/60fps)

IP (RTSP/UDP 720p/1080p 30fps)

Control Method:

PWM / TTL / S.BUS / TCP / UDP

8. Advanced Functions

Mavlink Compatible, supports KLV metadata output.

Supports Viewlink, Video Station, MissionPlanner, QGC, and Smart Map streaming.

Compatible with HTTP protocol, enabling direct photo/video management via browser.

Summary

The Q40TMpro provides a powerful combination of long-range observation, precise laser ranging, and real-time GPS coordinate calculation, all within a compact and durable gimbal system is ideal for aerial inspection, mapping, surveillance, and target tracking applications.