Q40tmpro 40X Gimbal Camera With Laser Rangefinder And Target Positioning
Overview
The Q40TMpro is a three-axis, high-precision gimbal camera integrating a 40x optical zoom EO camera, 3–2000m laser rangefinder, and target GPS position calculation function with a 2.13MP high-resolution telephoto lens and a 58° wide-angle lens, it supports photo/video capture, target tracking, digital zoom, and real-time coordinate output.
When external GPS and time data are input, the OSD displays latitude, longitude, altitude, and real-time information. Activating the LRF allows the system to calculate target GPS coordinates, which can also be embedded into image files gimbal adopts an aluminum alloy CNC housing with excellent anti-interference and damping performance, effectively reducing vibration and ensuring image stability.
Key Features
✅ 2.13MP Effective Pixels
✅ 40x Optical Zoom
✅ 3–2000m Laser Rangefinder
✅ Target GPS Position Calculation
✅ 3-axis FOC Gimbal
✅ Video Encoding & Recording
✅ Quick-release Design
Detailed Features
1. EO Camera
40x Optical Zoom, 32x Digital Zoom
58° Horizontal FOV Wide-angle Lens
Supports smooth zoom and high-resolution image capture.
2. LRF System
Measurement Range: 3–2000m
Accuracy: ±1m
Target GPS Position Calculation (via LRF + GPS + Gimbal Angle)
3. Picture-in-Picture (PIP)
EO dual-view mode for simultaneous wide and telephoto observation.
4. Compact Spherical Design
Aerodynamic appearance with low wind resistance.
5. CNC Aluminum Housing
High-precision CNC machining for strength, heat dissipation, and EMI shielding.
6. Quick-release Mechanism
Easy installation, plug-and-play connection.
7. Connectivity & Output
Video Output:
micro HDMI (1080p 30/60fps)
IP (RTSP/UDP 720p/1080p 30fps)
Control Method:
PWM / TTL / S.BUS / TCP / UDP
8. Advanced Functions
Mavlink Compatible, supports KLV metadata output.
Supports Viewlink, Video Station, MissionPlanner, QGC, and Smart Map streaming.
Compatible with HTTP protocol, enabling direct photo/video management via browser.
Summary
The Q40TMpro provides a powerful combination of long-range observation, precise laser ranging, and real-time GPS coordinate calculation, all within a compact and durable gimbal system is ideal for aerial inspection, mapping, surveillance, and target tracking applications.
