Quick SOP Debuts On Android: Create Sops In Minutes With A Mobile SOP Maker And Standard Operating Procedure Templates

"Most teams don't struggle because they lack experience - they struggle because critical processes aren't documented in a way people will actually use. Quick SOP makes it easy to capture a workflow while it's happening and turn it into a clear, repeatable Standard Operating Procedure in minutes. With photos, step-by-step structure, and standard operating procedure templates, teams can train faster, reduce mistakes, and stay consistent as things change." - Magnus Campbell, Founder, Remark

Quick SOP is now available on Android, giving supervisors, operations teams, and small businesses a fast way to create SOPs directly from their phone. The app works as a simple SOP maker that turns real workflows into clear, step-by-step instructions using photos, notes, and standard operating procedure templates. Quick SOP helps reduce training time, improve consistency, and keep safety and quality processes up to date-without relying on messy Word documents or outdated PDFs.

Brisbane, Australia - February 5, 2026 - Remark Interactive Pty Ltd today announced the Android launch of Quick SOP, a mobile SOP maker designed to help operations teams, supervisors, and small business owners create SOP documents quickly and consistently. Quick SOP turns real workplace processes into clear, step-by-step procedures using a simple editor, photos, and standard operating procedure templates - helping teams train staff faster, reduce mistakes, and maintain consistent quality.

Instead of relying on messy Word files, scattered photos, or outdated PDFs, Quick SOP makes it easy to capture a process while it's happening and convert it into a repeatable Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that anyone can follow.

“Teams don't fail because they don't care - processes fail because instructions live in someone's head,” said Magnus Campbell, Founder of Remark Interactive.“Quick SOP helps teams create SOPs on the spot, using photos and structured templates, so training becomes faster and outcomes become more consistent.”

Create SOPs for Real Work Environments

Quick SOP is built for industries where speed, clarity, and compliance matter - including manufacturing, warehousing, construction, facilities, hospitality, and field services. Common use cases include machine changeovers, cleaning and sanitation routines, safety checks, onboarding new staff, and quality checkpoints.

Key Features



Step-by-step SOP maker editor to create SOP documents quickly

Add photos to each step for clearer training and fewer errors

Reusable standard operating procedure templates plus duplication for consistent processes

Share-ready procedures for onboarding, audits, WHS/safety, and quality control Optional: create multilingual SOPs from a single master procedure (where enabled)



Availability

Quick SOP is available now on Android: Google Play:

Quick SOP is also available on iPhone:

About Remark Interactive Pty Ltd

Remark Interactive Pty Ltd builds practical mobile software for teams who need clearer processes and faster documentation - without enterprise complexity.

Website: