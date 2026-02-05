In March 2025, Guangdong Vemy Quartz Surface Co., Ltd. Became A Strategic Partner Of The Power Of Zhanjiang Design In Guangzhou

On March 28th, the "Design Awakening" Academic Forum | 2025 The Power of Zhanjiang Design in Guangzhou X Guangzhou Customized Home Exhibition and Designer Member Spring Tea Dinner were successfully held. This event is jointly organized by Guangzhou Custom Home Exhibition and Light High Customization Exhibition, The Power of Zhanjiang Design in Guangzhou, KNX China User Club, and International WELL Health Building Research Institute, co organized by Hong Kong Designers Association, sponsored by Zhuangxiang Group, and strongly supported by Zhe Ni Intelligent Audio and Video and Hema Design.











This series of activities brings together more than 200 leaders from art schools, high-level associations, industry leaders, elite designers, and outstanding businesses to explore the value core and practical path of future design, build a path of awakening Chinese design culture, and inject new vitality into the development of the industry Power of Zhanjiang Design in Guangzhou is a platform full of positive energy and active designers. It actively organizes various design exchange activities, builds bridges for communication and cooperation between designers and between designers and businesses, promotes the sharing and integration of design resources, and promotes the prosperity and development of the design industry. The dinner party specially sets up honorary plaques for newly added cooperative merchants, executives, directors, etc.







Vice President Unit Partner: Guangdong Vemy Quartz Surface Co., Ltd. Merchant Representative: Mr. Cai Weiwen, Marketing Director of China Region Awarding leader: Mr. Luo Yu, President of The Power of Zhanjiang Design in Guangzhou







Guangdong Vemy Quartz Surface Co., Ltd. is honored to become a strategic partner of The Power of Zhanjiang Design Guangzhou. Vemy luxury Quartz Stone will shine brightly in the hands of designers.





















