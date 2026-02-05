403
KRCS Restates Commitment To Coop. With Regional, Int'l Charities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) underscored Thursday commitment to furthering cooperation with regional and global humanitarian agencies to enhance the future of humanitarian work and develop its mechanisms to serve the world's most vulnerable groups, mainly children.
KRCS's Chairman Khaled Al-Maqamis made the statement to KUNA while welcoming a visiting ChildFund delegation, led by Senior Director of Resource Mobilization Michelle L. Cormier, in the presence of ChildFund's Regional Director in Africa Chege Ngugi.
Al-Maqamis added that his charity attaches much attention to children's programs in the context of its humanitarian programs and projects only out of its realization of sizable challenges children are facing in regions of conflicts, disasters and humanitarian crises.
For her part, Cormier voiced appreciation to the Kuwaiti charity's humanitarian and relief efforts, saying that it has gained a leading reputation and prestigious status in the global international domain.
She elaborated that the visit aims to review the ChildFund's programs and explore joint cooperation opportunities, noting that the fund seeks to support the most vulnerable children worldwide through programs that focus on education, protection, mental and social health, and ensuring a safe environment.
She added that cooperation with the KRCS is a significant opportunity to integrate humanitarian efforts and expand the scope of children-directed programs in affected regions in order to attain a tangible and sustainable humanitarian impact.
ChildFund is an international children's charity dedicated to helping kids in need. It is a global community of people who care about children and take action to help them grow up healthy, educated, skilled and safe. (end)
