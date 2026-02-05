UPDATE - Union Works To Reduce Number Of Permanent Layoffs At Minute Maid

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 24, 2025, Minute Maid notified Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) of layoffs that would affect a number of employees on the production line at its Peterborough facility.

Of the employees who were facing job loss at the time, only six have been permanently affected by the layoff. The Union has successfully negotiated an enhanced severance package for any member affected by this permanent layoff.

“The Union worked to ensure that our members at Minute Maid were treated fairly and supported throughout the layoff process,” said UFCW Local 175 President Kelly Tosato.“We worked with the employer to apply provisions of the collective agreement and negotiated enhanced protections for the remaining employees affected by this layoff.”

The facility in Peterborough will continue to produce other Minute Maid products supported by UFCW Local 175 members.

“A large number of our members at Minute Maid are long-time employees with many years of service with the company,” added Tosato.“The members take great pride in their work and the quality products they manufacture, and the Union will always be there to support them.”

UFCW Locals 175 & 633 represent over 70,000 workers across Ontario in a wide range of sectors, including industrial food production, manufacturing, automotive parts, retail, and meat and poultry processing, and more.

