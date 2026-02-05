Greystone Arranges $18.5 Million Debt Placement For Seniors Housing Asset In Colorado
Greystone identified and placed the loan with a debt fund that underwrote based on a trailing two-month performance, closing from term sheet to funding in just three weeks' time. The refinance paid off an existing loan that had matured and further provided the borrower with time to pursue a formal sales process.
“This transaction demonstrates our ability to move swiftly and act decisively on behalf of our clients when the stakes are high,” said Mr. Young.“We're proud to have delivered a capital solution that preserves the asset's value and positions the owner for equity recapture.”
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
