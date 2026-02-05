UK Says Infant Formula Contamination May Have Affected 36 Babies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) British authorities investigating baby formula contamination said on Thursday there had been 36 likely cases of children developing symptoms consistent with poisoning from affected batches in the country.

Nestle recalled some batches of its key infant nutrition products, including SMA, BEBA and NAN infant and follow-on formulas, across Europe on January 6 due to potential contamination with a toxin that could cause nausea and vomiting.

Two weeks later, Danone recalled one batch of its Aptamil infant formula.

The UK Health Security Agency said that given the widespread availability of the affected products prior to their recall some cases were expected after it alerted hospitals to look out for symptoms consistent with the poisoning.

"Current surveillance indicators do not show unusual increases in reports of vomiting in children under the age of one for this time of year, but UKHSA are monitoring these outputs," the statement on Thursday said.



