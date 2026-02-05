Mandelson-Starmer Crisis Could Trigger Bond Market Chaos

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI and tech stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The Peter Mandelson crisis could trigger UK bond market chaos if it forces Prime Minister Keir Starmer out of office, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent advisory organizations.

The warning from Nigel Green of deVere Group comes as reports suggest even close allies of the Prime Minister are now questioning his judgement and authority, raising the risk that a political scandal could rapidly morph into financial volatility.

Pressure intensified after police confirmed a criminal investigation into Peter Mandelson over allegations of misconduct in public office, following claims he passed market-sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein while serving as business secretary in 2009.

For investors, the issue is no longer just the scandal itself, but what it reveals about leadership judgement and control.

Nigel Green says the market risk becomes acute if the crisis escalates into a leadership collapse.

He argues that Rachel Reeves is far more politically and economically tied to Starmer than many assume, making her position vulnerable in the event of a sudden leadership change.

He notes that Reeves earned market confidence by explicitly distancing Labour from unfunded spending promises, committing to strict fiscal rules, and signalling respect for the independence of economic institutions.

Those assurances helped anchor expectations among gilt investors already sensitised by past policy shocks.

If that framework fractures, continuity becomes fragile.

For bond markets, that prospect is destabilising.

He stresses that the bond market reaction would not likely wait for formal decisions.

In that context, even speculation around a leadership contest combined with uncertainty over the Treasury would raise risk premia.

However, he cautions that markets will not move on conjecture alone.

What would change the calculus is visible political fragmentation.

The broader lesson, he adds, is structural.

