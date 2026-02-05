GIC Private Limited Initiated A Stake In Ascletis Pharma (01672) By 64,128,000 Shares At A Price Of HKD 12.18 Per Share

HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – According to the disclosure of interests information released by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, GIC Private Limited made its equity investment in Ascletis Pharma by acquiring 64,128,000shares at a price of HKD12.18per share, involving a total consideration of approximately HKD781.08million (equivalent to approximately USD100.01 million). Following the transaction, GIC's shareholding in Ascletis Pharma amounted to 64,128,000shares, representing a shareholding percentage of 6.42%, marking GIC's initial entry into the company's shareholder base.

