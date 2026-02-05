ROB RIGGLE NAMED OFFICIAL RACE STARTER FOR THE 2026 PAT's RUN

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Super Bowl Radio Row Announcement Ties Sport, Service, and Pat Tillman's Bay Area legacy

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation announced today that Rob Riggle, actor, comedian, and United States Marine Corps veteran, will serve as the official race starter for the 22nd Annual Pat's Run, presented by TEKsystems, taking place on April 11, 2026, in Tempe, Arizona.

Riggle will help kick off the 4.2-mile run/walk, which honors the legacy of Pat Tillman and supports nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars: service members, veterans, and military spouses making an impact across medicine, education, business, public service, and beyond.

A Marine Corps veteran who served in Afghanistan and Liberia, Riggle brings a personal connection to Pat Tillman's values of service, integrity, and leadership. His lifelong love of sports and commitment to giving back make him a fit to help launch one of the nation's largest and most meaningful community runs.

“Rob embodies the values Pat stood for: service, humility, and leadership grounded in action,” said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO of the Pat Tillman Foundation and a 2014 Tillman Scholar.“Pat's Run is about more than a finish line. It's about honoring Pat's legacy by investing in the next generation of leaders who continue to serve something greater than themselves. We're proud to welcome Rob to help kick off this powerful day.”

“Pat's legacy represents the best of what service and sport can inspire,” Riggle said.“Pat's Run brings people together to honor that legacy and support leaders who continue to serve something greater than themselves. I'm honored to be part of it.”

Founded in 2004, Pat's Run draws more than 30,000 participants annually from across the country and around the world. The in-person race begins and ends at Mountain America Stadium, with proceeds benefiting the Pat Tillman Foundation's Tillman Scholar program, which provides academic scholarships, leadership development, and lifelong community to military-connected leaders.

Registration for the 2026 Pat's Run is now open. Learn more at patsrun.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

In 2002, Pat Tillman put his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals on hold to serve his country. After his passing in 2004, Pat's family and friends started the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor and continue his legacy. The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable service members, veterans, and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the Foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self.

Learn more and support at

CONTACT: Michelle Martin Pat Tillman Foundation 312-339-0710...