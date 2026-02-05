Ltimindtree Recognized As A Leader In Everest Group Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a leading global technology consulting and digital solutions provider, has been positioned as ain theThis recognition is for being a strategic transformation partner that combines modernization scale, platform alliances, and innovation across real-time, digital assets, and ensure secure, regulator-ready payment environments.

Everest Group highlighted LTIMindtree's strong market impact and vision and capability in delivering largescale payments across issuers, acquirers, payment processors, card networks, and FinTechs. The assessment comes at a time when enterprises are rapidly modernizing legacy payments platforms to support real-time, cross-border, and ISO 20022 compliant payment environments, while enhancing resiliency, interoperability, and regulatory compliance.

LTIMindtree stands out for its product engineering expertise across major payment platforms like Finastra GPP/P2G, alongside leading credit card platforms and money transfer systems, backed by Centers of Excellence and global transformation programs. Everest Group also highlighted LTIMindtree's strength in payment hub modernization, ISO 20022 migrations, scheme compliance, and Request‐to‐Pay implementations.

“Enterprise payment systems are complex and need AI-based solutions for secure and compliant transactions. LTIMindtree uses generative and agentic AI through BlueVerseTM to provide scalable payment transformation, ensuring efficient transfers and strong business results,” said Harsh Naidu, Senior Vice President, Banking and Financial Services, LTIMindtree.

“LTIMindtree has strengthened its position in the payments IT services landscape by supporting large-scale, multi-country payments modernization and real-time payments transformation initiatives,” said Pranati Dave, Vice President, Everest Group.“LTIMindtree's growing focus on AI-powered modernization, supported by its BlueVerseTM ecosystem and early adoption of agentic AI across fraud prevention, rulebook automation, and payment operations, further enhances its differentiation. Its strong platform partnerships, long-standing client relationships, and focused investments in AI-led engineering, reinforce LTIMindtree's recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that partners with enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and drive AI-centric growth. Trusted by more than 700 clients worldwide, we use advanced technologies to enable operational excellence, elevated customer experience, and long-term value creation. With a workforce of more than 86,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across over 40 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - is dedicated to solving complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink