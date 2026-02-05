Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Face The Nation: Full Interview With Venezuelan María Corina Machado -

Face The Nation: Full Interview With Venezuelan María Corina Machado -


2026-02-05 02:10:13
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Watch Margaret Brennan's full interview with Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado, a portion of which aired on Feb. 1, 2026.“Face the Nation” is America's premier Sunday morning public affairs program. The broadcast is one of the longest-running news programs in the history of television, having debuted Nov. 7, 1954, on CBS. Every Sunday,“Face the Nation” moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan welcomes leaders, newsmakers, and experts to a lively round table discussion of current events and the latest news.

MENAFN05022026000218011062ID1110702209



Newsroom Panama

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search