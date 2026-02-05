403
Gurit Expands U.S. Operations To Support Growing Subsea Demand
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced that it is preparing to expand its U.S. operations in anticipation of further growth in its subsea business. This development follows the multi-year subsea contract announced in September 2025 and the subsequent expansion of Gurit's operations in Australia to support that program.
The continued success of Corecell structural foam core within the subsea industry has strengthened Gurit's position as a leading supplier of advanced materials to demanding, high-performance applications. To accommodate the expected increase in U.S. market demand, Gurit will expand its existing Dallas (TX) site by adding a new building as part of its planned ramp up. The site is scheduled to be fully operational during Q3 2026.
Corecell is a market-leading, high-performing structural core material based on its proprietary (SAN) process. With a long track record in challenging engineering environments, Corecell remains unmatched in the industry and is widely recognized for its reliability and performance.
“Gurit has proven itself as a reliable supplier of performance core solutions, delivering the high quality of product and service the subsea sector requires. We are committed to maintaining these high standards and meeting the expectations of the U.S. market. Our global footprint and network of dedicated technical experts enable us to expand quickly and efficiently, offering continuity to our customers and their projects,” says Lance Hill, General Manager Marine & Industrial, Gurit.
