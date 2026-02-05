Bike24 Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

BIKE24 exceeds revenue and earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 – strong growth in the fourth quarter

05.02.2026 / 15:40 CET/CEST

Dresden, February 5, 2026 – According to preliminary and unaudited financial information, Bike24 Holding AG (BIKE24) achieved a significant improvement in revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the 2025 financial year.

According to preliminary figures, BIKE24 achieved total revenue of EUR 289.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.5 million in fiscal year 2025.

This was mainly due to unexpectedly high revenue during the Black Friday campaign, very strong bicycle sales, and an overall positive development in the main markets of the DACH region and in localized markets.

“The very strong demand around Black Friday and the continued positive development in the bicycle business and in the localized markets confirm the attractiveness of our offering and the effectiveness of our market strategy,” says Andrés Martin-Birner, CEO.

BIKE24 will announce further details on developments during the reporting period when it publishes its final financial statements for 2025 on March 26, 2026.

**About Bike24 Holding AG**

Bike24 Holding AG is one of Europe's leading e-commerce platforms for bicycles, bicycle parts and bicycle accessories. Headquartered in Dresden, BIKE24 offers an extensive range of premium brands and serves cycling enthusiasts in numerous European countries. The company has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021.

