Airbus Opens Aerospace Centre At Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya In Gujarat

MENAFN - KNN India)Global aviation major Airbus has inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for aerospace studies at the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, marking a key step in strengthening industry–academia collaboration to support sustainable aerospace research, innovation and skill development in India.

The CoE, announced in 2024, is part of a long-term partnership between Airbus and GSV, India's industry-driven central university focused on the transportation and logistics sector.

The centre will focus on research and development in sustainable aviation, with particular emphasis on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), while also supporting student-led innovation in next-generation aerospace technologies.

Since 2024, Airbus and GSV have developed a comprehensive partnership aimed at strengthening the foundations of an integrated aerospace ecosystem in India.

This includes a full scholarship programme for 45 meritorious and underprivileged students, with one-third of the scholarships reserved for women. Airbus has also established a Chair Professor for Aerospace Studies at GSV to support undergraduate, postgraduate and executive education programmes.

The collaboration has expanded into applied research through a Joint Study Agreement focused on sustainable aviation solutions. Under this initiative, research grants are being provided for projects exploring the conversion of Municipal Solid Waste into Sustainable Aviation Fuel, combining GSV's academic capabilities with Airbus' industrial expertise to promote a locally sourced, circular economy for aviation fuel.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya was established as a central university through an Act of Parliament in 2022 and is India's only university dedicated exclusively to the transportation and logistics sector. The institution follows a demand-driven curriculum covering railways, aviation, highways, ports, maritime transport, inland waterways, urban transport, and integrated logistics and supply chain systems.

