Reports Indicate Security Reviews Are Delaying Nvidia Chip Exports To China

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Almost two months after President Trump gave the nod to the resumption of H200 AI chip sales to China, national security reviews by the State Department, Department of Energy and the Commerce Department in the U.S. have stalled the exports, according to a news article published by the Financial Times.

Now that China is working to permit H200 imports, tech firms are likely to read that move as a tacit admission that China is still behind the U.S. in the production of advanced artificial intelligence chips, though it may just be a matter of time before the East Asian country catches up. Tech leaders like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be working to stay ahead of their...

