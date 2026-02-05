Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Is Ready To Contribute To Resolving Tensions In Middle East - Russian Foreign Minister


2026-02-05 02:04:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russia is ready to contribute to resolving the current complexities in the Middle East region.

Russia is not seeking to impose itself as a mediator between Israel, Iran, or the United States, Lavrov said in a press statement, adding that they are merely discussing the latest developments in the situation through their contacts with the relevant parties.

Russia's top diplomat stressed that his country is concerned about developments surrounding Iran, which he described as a neighbor and a close partner.

He pointed out that the current escalation between the United States and Iran portends an explosion across the entire Middle East region.

Gulf Times

