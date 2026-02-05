HH The Amir, German Chancellor Hold Official Talks Session

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz held Thursday an official session of talks at the Amiri Diwan.

At the outset of the session, HH the Amir welcomed the Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany and the accompanying delegation, hoping that this visit would contribute to developing relations between the two countries, pushing them to broader levels.

In turn, the Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany voiced his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the warm welcome, stressing Germany's keenness to strengthen cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, especially in the economic and investment fields.

The session discussed ways to support and strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to develop them across various areas of partnership, particularly in the economy, investment, trade, energy, and military cooperation. In addition, it discussed key regional and international issues and developments.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies the Ministers and senior officials attended the meeting.

On Germany's side, the session was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ranking officials, members of the official accompanying delegation.

HH the Amir and the Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany held a bilateral meeting, where they exchanged views on regional and international developments of common concern.

HH the Amir held a luncheon banquet in honor of the Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany and the accompanying delegation.

Earlier, the Chancellor of Federal Republic of Germany arrived at the Amir Diwan, where he was accorded an official reception ceremony.