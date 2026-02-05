Smurfit Westrock Partners With SLR And RIZM To Accelerate Net Zero Transition Across Its European Recycled Paper Mills

MENAFN - 3BL) February 5, 2026 /3BL/ - Smurfit Westrock, a global leader in sustainable paper and packaging, is collaborating with global environmental consultancy SLR and energy system optimization specialists RIZM to define detailed, site-specific transition plans across numerous recycled paper mills across Europe. The project aims to harness site-specific solutions and initiatives to achieve Net Zero targets.

The site transition plans serve multiple purposes. Firstly, recycled paper mills are energy-intensive operations, and a practical understanding of how to achieve decarbonization is critical to Smurfit Westrock achieving its company-wide Net Zero Transition Plan. Secondly, the plans mitigate the risk of escalating EU-ETS costs due to the gradual phase-out of free allowances in coming years. Lastly, Smurfit Westrock seeks to future-proof its energy transition following recent structural energy market and policy shifts in Europe.

Under the collaboration, SLR and RIZM will deliver an integrated service based on their strong partnership and complementary strengths. SLR leads the studies, engages all stakeholders, provides data and outlooks on technologies, markets and regulation, and runs integrated scenario simulations and optimizations to minimize total cost of ownership. RIZM provides world-class software to build a digital twin of an energy system that will run advanced AI algorithms and enhance digital capabilities for future planning and operations by Smurfit Westrock.

The three parties are developing site-specific transition plans with technically and economically viable projects aligned with site operations, energy systems, markets, and policies. The plans define key technologies, investments, energy sourcing, costs, and emissions pathways, and will guide execution of Smurfit Westrock's Net Zero Transition Plan in Europe.

“Our recycled paper mills are at the heart of Smurfit Westrock's sustainability journey. Developing net zero roadmaps turns our ambition into actionable plans that balance environmental responsibility with economic performance, empowering us to make the right decisions at the right time,” said Pim Wareman, Chief Executive Officer Recycled Paper Europe of Smurfit Westrock.

“This collaboration with Smurfit Westrock and RIZM reflects SLR's commitment to supporting our clients and the planet through energy transition and more sustainable product systems. Through working with like-minded partners and combining strategic and market insights, advanced analytics with technical expertise, we're helping turn net zero ambition into robust, site-specific transition plans that stand up economically and environmentally. It's through these kinds of sustainability coalitions that we can make a real difference,” said Bradley Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of SLR.

- Ends -

Media contact: Cecilia Law, Global Head of External Communications, SLR: ...

Notes to editors:

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading global provider of paper-based packaging solutions, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

Find out more:

About SLR

SLR is a leading global environmental and advisory consultancy, with a team of 4,500+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our purpose - Making Sustainability Happen - means delivering outcomes that are grounded in evidence, shaped by experience, and built to last. Our team of scientists, engineers, economists, data modellers, and technicians work across our clients' full sustainability journeys, from strategy through to on-the-ground project planning, execution and ongoing operations, all supported by robust data and science-based modelling.

Guided by our philosophy of Rational Sustainability, SLR specialises in the energy, mining, finance, industry & technology, government & infrastructure, and built environment sectors. Operating across more than 50+ technical disciplines, we're helping a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

Find out more:

About RIZM

RIZM supports industrial companies with AI and algorithms to utilize existing energetic flexibility, in order to shift energy consumption as much as possible to times when energy is green and inexpensive. To achieve this, the software intelligently identifies the optimal operation of power plants, provides signals to production planning, and assists with Energy Trade & Risk Management. Since industry often has only limited flexibility in the status quo, RIZM's Energy System Designer can also find the most economically attractive way to build up more flexibility, structurally transform the plants, and achieve climate goals.

RIZM is already in use at more than 10% of DAX-40 companies, including companies such as the BMW Group, Daimler Truck, Continental, Schaeffler, and Bosch (B/S/H), as well as customers from the chemical, steel, and paper industries.

Find out more: