Reimagining What's Possible: 3M's Search For The Next Top Young Scientist Begins

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on 3M News Center

Innovation doesn't have an age requirement. Some of the most transformative ideas can start with a simple question from a curious student:“What if?”

To help spark the potential for today's youth to drive tomorrow's breakthroughs, 3M and Discovery Education are inviting middle schoolers across the country to bring their boldest ideas to the 2026 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

As a premier middle school science competition, the challenge is designed to do more than recognize talent; it is built to nurture the next generation of innovators. By inviting students in grades 5-8 to apply scientific thinking to everyday problems, 3M is helping to cultivate a new generation of scientific leaders ready to tackle global challenges through robotics, safety solutions, climate technology, and more.

Bridging the gap through mentorship

The ten finalists who will be selected from the entry pool will not navigate their innovation journey alone - they will be paired one-to-one with a 3M scientist to advance their project.

For months, these finalists will work alongside their mentors to move beyond theory and into the world of tangible prototypes. This collaborative process offers students a look inside the life of a professional scientist, providing them with the tools and confidence needed to turn their "what if" into a real solution.

From an idea to a solution

The impact of this program is already being felt across industries. Last year's winner, 13-year-old Kevin Tang, addressed a critical need for elder care by developing a novel fall-detection device. Using advanced AI algorithms to monitor movements even in total darkness.

Kevin's success is part of a larger legacy. Since its inception 19 years ago, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has produced an alumni network of innovators who have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents and even be named TIME Magazine's Kid of the Year.

How to enter

The path to recognition begins with a simple, three-minute video entry. Students in grades 5-8 are challenged to identify an everyday problem and explain their original solution using science. These entries will be evaluated based on their scientific knowledge, creativity and communication skills. The competition will recognize ten finalists, four honorable mentions, and merit winners from every state. The top ten innovators will compete in a final event this October at 3M's headquarters in Minnesota, each looking to win the title of“America's Top Young Scientist” and $25,000 grand prize.

Submissions are being accepted at YoungScientistLab through April 30, 2026.