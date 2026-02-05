L...For LCA, A Saint-Gobain Podcast

A Building Life Cycle Assessment, or LCA, quantifies a building's environmental footprint over its entire life cycle. From the extraction of raw materials used in the manufacturing of products and solutions, through the operating phase to the end of the building's life, LCAs are an invaluable tool to guide players in the sustainable construction sector!

