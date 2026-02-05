QOA Concludes Course On Physical Activity, Autism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Academy (QOA) has concluded its five-day course on "physical activity and autism", held from February 1 to 5 at the Academy's headquarters.

The program witnessed wide participation of more than 40 male and female trainees from inside and outside Qatar, representing diverse professional and academic fields related to physical education, sports training, special education, and the humanities, in addition to a number of parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

This course reflects the Academy's commitment to enhancing scientific and practical knowledge in integrating individuals with ASD into sports activities, and to developing the capacities of professionals working in this area, in line with Qatar's vision of supporting "Sport for All" and promoting values of inclusivity and social integration.

The course covered four themes, namely Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD); Communication and Behavior Management in Sports Training; Sports Training Techniques for Individuals with ASD; and Applying Knowledge and Building Sustainable Programs.

Executive Director of QOA, Khalil Al Jaber stated: "Organising this course reflects the Academy's commitment to supporting sport as a means of community development and to promoting values of inclusivity and integration."

He added, "The participation of parents is a significant step in the right direction, contributing to successful examples in the world of sports and athletes."

Al Jaber emphasised that investing in building the capacities of specialists will positively impact the lives of individuals with ASD, granting them greater opportunities for integration and active participation in society.

"With this course, the Qatar Olympic Academy has added another milestone in its journey toward developing sport for all. It demonstrates that caring for individuals with ASD is not merely a humanitarian duty, but an investment in a more inclusive and just future. The course stands as a model that combines theoretical knowledge with practical application, empowering participants with the tools needed to drive positive change in their communities," Al Jaber concluded.