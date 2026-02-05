153 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home
The ministry stated on its X page today (Thursday) that the individuals were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to the country over the past week. They had spent anywhere from one day to two months in detention.
According to the statement, after being registered at the Spin Boldak Transfer Offices and receiving support from the ministry's partner organizations, the returnees were transferred to their home provinces.
Previously, 430 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani and Iraqi prisons and returned to the country.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment