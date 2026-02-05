153 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced that 153 Afghan migrants have been released from prisons in Pakistan and have returned to Afghanistan.

The ministry stated on its X page today (Thursday) that the individuals were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to the country over the past week. They had spent anywhere from one day to two months in detention.

According to the statement, after being registered at the Spin Boldak Transfer Offices and receiving support from the ministry's partner organizations, the returnees were transferred to their home provinces.

Previously, 430 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani and Iraqi prisons and returned to the country.

