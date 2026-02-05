Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
153 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home

153 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons Return Home


2026-02-05 02:03:31
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced that 153 Afghan migrants have been released from prisons in Pakistan and have returned to Afghanistan.

The ministry stated on its X page today (Thursday) that the individuals were released from Pakistani prisons and returned to the country over the past week. They had spent anywhere from one day to two months in detention.

According to the statement, after being registered at the Spin Boldak Transfer Offices and receiving support from the ministry's partner organizations, the returnees were transferred to their home provinces.

Previously, 430 Afghan migrants were released from Pakistani and Iraqi prisons and returned to the country.

hz/sa

MENAFN05022026000174011037ID1110702074



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search