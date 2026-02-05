Mujahid: Concerns Over Afghanistan's Security At UN Meeting Baseless

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has dismissed concerns about the country's security raised at the United Nations as baseless, saying some countries are exploiting the absence of the IEA's representative to create unnecessary concerns.

According to reports, the UN Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss threats posed by the Daesh (Islamic State) group, during which representatives of some countries expressed concern over IS activities in Afghanistan.

However, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on his X page that such concerns are unfounded.

He explained that Afghanistan's absence from the meeting prevents it from presenting its official position and facts, leaving room for some countries to spread propaganda and raise unwarranted worries.

Mujahid added:“We assure that Afghanistan is secure. There are no foreign or rogue groups operating here. The IS phenomenon, which has been defeated in Afghanistan, has unfortunately established hideouts in neighboring countries. When we say Afghan soil will not be used against anyone, it means there is no cause for concern.”

