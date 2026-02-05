AI Producer Secures Another U.S. Patent For AI-Assisted Live Event Production

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybrid work is here to stay, but many meetings and live events are still static and resource-intensive to produce. AI Producer's patent portfolio, with 17 patent families and approximately 150 patent rights, is not just a protection; it serves as a strategic foundation for AI innovation and to create a new Industry Standard for live event production.

The mission is to empower organizations to embrace AI assistance to create engaging experiences without the need for costly hardware, complex integrations, and workflows.



Microsoft Teams provides a core set of out-of-the-box capabilities for creating professional events. AI Producer in Teams is integrated in Teams as a Teams meeting extension app and provides AI-assisted production and meeting enhancements with preset production formats, branding, overlays, custom layouts, high-quality video playback, Q&A, and multi-destination possibilities.

In late 2025, AI Producer reached three key milestones that launched the company into the next phase:



World's largest and longest AI-assisted hybrid event was produced with AI Producer in Teams.

Launch of AI Producer Studio on HP AI PCs. Core patent“ Deliberate Delay” granted also in the U.S.



“AI for video communication has incredible potential, but it's not a substitute for human creativity. Instead, it's a tool-one that, when used correctly, can enhance hybrid event workflows and make professional video production accessible for everyone. With our patented AI-assisted products and strategic partnerships with Microsoft, HP, and selected partners and resellers, we are uniquely positioned to democratize live event production and online meetings.”

- George Richards, Head of Business Development, AI Producer Inc.

“Over the span of the last five years, AI Producer has managed to build an impressive patent portfolio, building on a range of breakthrough innovations in the field of video communication and event production, covering a large number of different solutions. Receiving numerous grants early in the U.S. significantly enhances the total value of the portfolio!”

- Johan Örtenblad, Managing Partner & Patent Attorney, Noréns Patentbyrå AB

Key Facts:



Patent portfolio:

17 Patent families with approximately 150 patent rights.

AI Producer Studio:

Designed exclusively for HP devices with built-in NPU local processing. The only solution on the market delivering AI-assisted meeting enhancements, preset production formats, and intelligent multi-camera control directly on the PC.

AI Producer in Teams:

Teams-integrated meeting extension app with production formats, branding, overlays, layouts, and AI-assisted transitions. Use Cases:

Town halls, webinars, live events, meetings, panel discussions, training, product demos, and hybrid events.

About AI Producer Inc.

AI Producer Inc. is a technology company that transforms how people meet and communicate by putting real-time AI-assisted production at the heart of every interaction. With an extensive patent portfolio behind our technology, we make professional video experiences accessible, consistent, and effortless for organizations of all sizes.

We believe AI should enhance human creativity. That is why our solutions are built with security, integrity, and responsible design at their core, empowering teams to embrace automation with confidence and communicate with clarity in a hybrid world. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, AI Producer serves organizations worldwide.

About Noréns Patentbyrå AB

Noréns Patentbyrå AB is an intellectual property law firm that has protected innovation since 1957. With more than 60 years of experience and an extensive international network, the firm provides strategic IP counsel across patents, trademarks, and designs across all areas of technology. Noréns takes a long-term approach to client relationships, developing a deep understanding of business needs to deliver the best possible intellectual property strategy advice. Based in Sweden, Noréns serves clients worldwide.

Attn: Media Relations

AI Producer Inc.

+1-650-586-4039

