Old Trapper Returns To 2026 Big Ten Men's & Women's Basketball Tournaments As The Official Beef Jerky

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Old Trapper today announced its continued partnership with the Big Ten Conference, including its presence at the 2026 TIAA Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament and the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament. As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big Ten, Old Trapper will engage fans throughout both championship events with dynamic in-stadium branding, interactive fan activations, and premium beef jerky sampling.

Throughout the Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments, Old Trapper's presence will be showcased through expansive in-arena branding and fan-focused experiences. Fans will have the opportunity to win complimentary Old Trapper beef jerky through the popular“Lucky Row” giveaways, taking place multiple times during each tournament. Old Trapper representatives will also be on-site on select days, offering samples and connecting directly with fans.

“We're proud to continue our partnership with the Big Ten Conference and support the excitement of championship basketball,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer at Old Trapper.“These tournaments are a celebration of competition and community, and we're excited to be part of that experience for fans.”

The 2026 Big Ten Conference basketball tournaments will take place in March, with the 2026 Allstate Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament taking place March 4–8, 2026, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana and the 2026 TIAA Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament running March 10–15, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

###

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit .

