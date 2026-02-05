Termhubtm Announces Major Platform Enhancements And Launch Of Open Termhub To Streamline Health Data Standardization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- West Coast Informatics, today announced major enhancements to TermHub, its FHIR-native terminology platform, along with the launch of Open TermHub, a new deployable runtime designed to make clinical terminology easier to access, deploy, and keep current across modern health applications.

As healthcare organizations and digital health developers scale interoperability efforts, managing complex standards such as SNOMED CT, LOINC, and ICD-10 has become a growing operational burden. TermHub's latest enhancements directly address this challenge by reducing friction across terminology deployment, discovery, and ongoing maintenance, by providing a more intuitive, transparent, and accessible environment for terminology management.



Open TermHub: Containerized Access to FHIR-based Clinical Standards

A centerpiece of this announcement is the official launch of Open TermHub. Available now on GitHub, Open TermHub is a FHIR R4/R5 runtime container that features an embedded browser and automated content syndication. This allows organizations to deploy a robust terminology server environment instantly, ensuring that applications have immediate access to the latest standardized content without the traditional overhead of manual updates.



Enhanced Content Discovery and Interaction

TermHub has reimagined the content catalog experience. Users can now explore an expanded library of terminologies, mapsets, and subsets with significantly improved metadata visibility and real-time content previews.

Key interaction upgrades include:

-- Advanced Search & Browsing: Sophisticated tools for navigating complex hierarchies within terminologies and cross-walked mapsets.

-- Flexible Data Portability: Users can now download data in multiple formats to suit their specific architecture, including native formats, FHIR-compliant JSON, or simple relational files for easy database integration.

-- Inline Educational Support: To ensure a seamless onboarding experience, the platform now features extensive inline video help, guiding new users through every feature of the TermHub ecosystem.



Expanding Global and Licensed Content

TermHub continues to expand its content library to meet the diverse needs of the global healthcare market. This update includes increased support for Spanish language content, specialized datasets for healthcare payers, and continued alignment with USCDI and US Core standards.

Furthermore, TermHub is proud to announce new agreements with licensed content providers. These partnerships will allow TermHub to offer a better managed license experience for restricted sets, including UB-04 and CPT, minimizing the administrative friction typically associated with accessing proprietary medical codes.



West Coast Informatics: West Coast Informatics is a healthcare technology and consulting company focused on terminology management and semantic interoperability. WCI helps organizations standardize, govern, and operationalize clinical data using standards such as SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10-CM, and RxNorm through a combination of production-grade software platforms like TermHubTM and deep expertise in medical informatics, supporting real-world interoperability at scale across public and private sectors.