Hot Girl Walk Creator Supports Downtown Women's Center At The Grove Los Angeles

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mia Lind, creator of the world-famous Hot Girl Walk, will host a book signing event for her top-selling book“Hot Girl Walk: Find Happiness, Achieve Your Dreams, and Cultivate Confidence” on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at Barnes & Nobles in The Grove Shopping Center in Los Angeles. Mia will be presenting a donation to the Downtown Women's Center of Los Angeles, who will be attending the event, as part of the Hot Girl Walk for Good Initiative.

This special event brings the Hot Girl Walk philosophy to life, combining a book reading, interactive photo moments, fun giveaways, and a guided Hot Girl Walk. 100% of the net proceeds from book sales will be donated to women's health and wellness organizations through the Hot Girl Walk for Good initiative.



Event Details:

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026, 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM PST

Where: Barnes & Noble at The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles

Eventbrite Signup Link (Ticket is required to attend the event)

The event will be hosted by Hot Girl Walk creator Mia Lind to feature her book, and to support The Downtown Women's Center as part of the Hot Girl Walk for Good initiative. Hot Girl Walk for Good has raised thousands of dollars to support women's health organizations in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

About Hot Girl Walk:

Mia Lind created the Hot Girl Walk in 2020, during the pandemic, as a way to combat the negative impacts of isolation. The Hot Girl Walk is a 3 to 4 mile outdoor walk, where you focus on 3 things:

1 you're GRATEFUL GOALS and how to achieve HOT you are (aka Confidence)

The world-famous Hot Girl Walk has billions of hashtags and views on social media, and many millions of people worldwide are part of the Hot Girl Walk community. Mia and Hot Girl Walk have been featured in multiple media outlets, resulting in worldwide awareness and recognition of the movement. Mia has hosted Hot Girl Walk events around the world, and together with her team of dedicated Ambassadors, Hot Girl Walk hosts thousands of people every month for events in many cities across the United States.

About the Downtown Women's Center (DWC):

DWC maintains 151 housing units in downtown Los Angeles and North Hollywood, and has grown to serve over 5,000 women annually. DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for good for all women, including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns, and survivors of domestic violence.

Hot Girl Walk and HGW are registered trademarks owned by Hot Girl Walk LLC, all rights reserved