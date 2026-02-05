NNIT A/S: NNIT Releases Its Annual Report For 2025



Full-year revenue amounted to DKK 1,788m, equal to a reported revenue growth of -3.4% and organic growth of -2.8%

Despite materially lowering the cost base through capacity adjustments and other structural savings, profitability declined compared with last year due to lower revenue generation. The group operating profit excluding special items ended at DKK 94m (2024: DKK 117m), corresponding to a margin of 5.3% (2024: 6.3%) Special items amounted to DKK 83m (2024: DKK 69m) which was largely driven by restructuring cost, earn-out payments and board-initiated strategic projects

Update to financial disclosure

From 2026, NNIT will update its financial disclosure by refining its terminology and update its financial reporting structure.

Since 2023, the terms“revenue growth” and“organic growth” will now be changed to“reported revenue growth” and“constant currency revenue growth”, respectively. Organic growth will be included if M&A activity occurs.“Regional operating profit” and“Group operating profit excluding special items” will be updated to“Regional EBIT” and“Group EBIT excluding special items”, respectively.

NNIT has until now reported on the regional structure of the company showing a P&L for the four regions with allocated corporate cost. From 2026, NNIT will continue to report on a regional level, however, Region DK will be split into two areas. One area will be named“Public”, which will act as a consolidated area for all public service offerings including passthrough revenue. The second area will be named“SCALES” that includes all Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology offerings. Going forward, NNIT will report on five regions being Europe, US and Asia which sole focus is within the Life Science segment, Public and SCALES. Restatement of Public and SCALES will be shared ahead of the Q1 2026 trading statement in May 2026.

Financial outlook 2026

NNIT sees opportunities to profitably grow the company within its strategic commercial focus areas during 2026, although the geopolitical market unrest is expected to continue. Levers for growth are the initiation of already signed contracts within the Public segment, continuing to expand the customer portfolio in the lower-tier segments in the Life Science segment whilst growing the current customer engagements across regions. However, NNIT anticipates revenue to continue to be negatively impacted by the tier 1 customer behavior seen in 2025 with contract values being lower than normal.



For 2026, constant currency revenue growth is targeted to be between 0 to 5%

Group EBIT margin excluding special items expected to be between 6 to 9% Special items are expected to be significantly below last year's level of DKK 83m, and will mainly consist of restructuring cost

During 2026, NNIT expects constant currency revenue growth to gradually improve alongside profitability. The financial performance in the first quarter of 2026 will be lower than the guided range where constant currency growth is expected to be mid-single digit negative whilst group EBIT margin excluding special items is expected to be moderately positive.

Pär Fors, President and CEO of NNIT, comments“2025 was shaped by a challenging global environment that created disruptions for our customers and business. Despite these headwinds, we have strengthened our operational efficiency, maintained strong customer relationships and advancing our AI agenda across our regions. As we look ahead to 2026, we are certain that our strategic positioning, strong execution capabilities, and solid foundation will enable us to deliver profitable growth.”

Conference call

February 6, 2025, at 9:30 AM CET:

Webcast link

Dial-in information:

DK: +45 7876 8490

SE: +46 31-311 50 03

UK: +44 203 769 6819

US: +1 646-787-0157

Participant Access code: 472855

For more information, please contact: