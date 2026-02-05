Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (“Ultragenyx” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RARE) securities between August 3, 2023 and December 26, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants provided misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of setrusumab's potential and the true risk inherent in the study protocols put forth; notably, that, while setrusumab does increase material bone density, this increase does not correlate to a decrease in annualized fracture rates or otherwise the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies were much less likely to be able to demonstrate such a link than management claimed. The Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase Ultragenyx's securities at artificially inflated prices.

The Complaint also alleges that on December 29, 2025, the full truth emerged. The Complaint alleges that Ultragenyx announced that both its Phase III Orbit and Cosmic Studies had not“achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.” The Complaint alleges that the Company attributed the study failure to a“low fracture rate in the placebo group” of Orbit and a trend that fell shy of statistical significance in Cosmic.

According to the Complaint investors and analysts reacted immediately to Ultragenyx's revelation. The price of Ultragenyx's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $34.19 per share on December 26, 2025, Ultragenyx's stock price fell to $19.72 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of about 42.32% in the span of just a single day.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ultragenyx should contact the Firm prior to the April 6, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

