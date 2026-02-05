[Latest] Global Ride Hailing Services Market Size/Share Worth USD 295.06 Billion By 2035 At A 19.47% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Ride Hailing Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering (e-Hailing, Car Sharing, Car Rental), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 ” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Ride Hailing Services Market was valued at approximately USD 49.67 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 59.34 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 295.06 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 19.47% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Ride Hailing Services Market Revenue and Trends

The ride hailing services market is expanding due to rising urbanization, which does create the demand for substitutes to private cars, particularly with the traffic issues. Additionally, the use of smartphones for digital payments is fundamental, as AI optimizes data pooling and routes. Moreover, upfront pricing, app-based booking, and options of shared rides draw a greater number of users. Integrating EVs also addresses sustainability, whereas AVs do promise cost reduction and constructive disruption. The key competitive tactics include mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and novel models (such as driver subscriptions).

What are the Factors that have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the Ride Hailing Services Market?

Ride hailing services are reported to be beneficial not only to the commuters across the globe but also significantly reduce the usage of unnecessary vehicles for travelling. They, in turn, do reduce emissions as well. The additional options that ride hailing service providers have come up with include extra options like driver reviews, e-transactions, location sharing and tracking, and the other value-based rides like car rental facilities and micromobility. Such services and techniques have refurbished the passenger travelling experience, thereby raising the demand for ride hailing services.

The market players are also going for greener initiatives for lowering vehicular emission by increasingly opting for electric vehicles. As per the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), DiDi is dominating the cutting-edge revolution pertaining to eco-friendly measures, acquiring over 250,000 EVs, which surpasses 1% of the overall convoy of vehicles. The players following suit include Ola, Lyft, Grab, and Uber.

Segment Insight

By Offering

The ride hailing services market is dominated by the e-hailing sector owing to smart wearables and smartphones increasingly being used all across. The preference for app-based travel stems from the increasing affordability of internet services. Users can easily book a ride with a few taps on their smartphones, thereby doing away with the need to wait on the roadside for a taxi. The driver's whereabouts could also be tracked in real time prior to the beginning of the ride, which, in turn, provides security and trust. Integrating with cards and digital wallets does simplify transactions.

Regional Insights

North America leads the ride hailing services market (36.32% of the overall share) owing to increased adoption of smartphones/digital payments and the presence of players such as Lyft and Uber all across the region. The other factors driving dominance include conducive regulations coupled with consumers shifting toward app-based, convenient, and shared mobility solutions. This combination of urban density, tech infrastructure, and regulatory adaptability is cementing the leadership of North America in the ride-hailing services market.

The Asia Pacific is all set to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.23% in the ride hailing services market during the forecast period owing to an upsurge in the middle-class population, exponential urbanization, and higher penetration of smartphones, thereby calling for app-based, convenient door-to-door transport in densely populated cities such as Jakarta, Beijing, and Delhi. The economic development of the region is fueling the demand for a higher level of mobility. Also, ride-hailing platforms do fill these gaps created by aging infrastructure.

