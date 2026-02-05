Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ECER Inc Forest Hills Launches Dedicated Electronics Recycling Pickup Service For Long Island Businesses


2026-02-05 11:46:16
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- ECER Inc – Forest Hills today announced the launch of a new dedicated pickup service for electronics recycling designed specifically for businesses throughout Long Island, New York. The new program provides commercial customers with a streamlined, dependable way to schedule e-waste pickups, remove retired equipment, and support responsible recycling practices-without interrupting daily operations.

As Long Island businesses continue to upgrade workplace technology, many organizations are left managing surplus computers, servers, monitors, and network hardware that cannot be disposed of through regular trash services. ECER Inc – Forest Hills' new dedicated pickup service is built to simplify technology refresh cycles and help businesses reduce storage burdens while supporting compliance expectations and sustainability initiatives.

“Long Island businesses need a reliable electronics recycling pickup partner who understands commercial schedules and operational realities,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – Forest Hills.“This dedicated service makes it easier for organizations across Nassau and Suffolk County to recycle electronics responsibly and keep facilities clear of end-of-life equipment.”

Dedicated Long Island Electronics Recycling Pickup for Commercial Accounts

ECER Inc – Forest Hills supports a wide range of electronics recycling needs for Long Island businesses, including:

Desktop computers, laptops, and workstations

Servers, storage equipment, and rack hardware

Network equipment (switches, routers, firewalls, access points)

Monitors, printers, and office peripherals

Telecom equipment, cables, and miscellaneous e-waste

The service is ideal for offices, healthcare facilities, schools and universities, manufacturers, warehouses, property managers, and multi-site organizations seeking consistent electronics recycling pickup across Long Island.

Built for Nassau & Suffolk: Convenience, Compliance, and Operational Reliability

ECER Inc – Forest Hills' new dedicated pickup program is structured to help Long Island organizations:

Simplify e-waste removal with dependable scheduling and coordinated logistics

Support compliance expectations through responsible handling and recycling pathways

Reduce storage and safety risks tied to stockpiling end-of-life electronics

Advance sustainability initiatives by diverting electronics from improper disposal

Whether managing a routine technology refresh or a larger office cleanout, Long Island businesses can rely on ECER Inc – Forest Hills for a professional, commercial-first pickup experience.

Service Availability

Electronics recycling pickup is now available throughout Long Island, NY, with scheduling based on volume, site access, and service requirements. Businesses interested in electronics recycling pickup in Nassau County or Suffolk County can contact ECER Inc – Forest Hills to confirm accepted materials and arrange service.

About ECER Inc

ECER Inc - Forest Hills
118-21 Queens Blvd ste 505, Forest Hills, NY 11375
(718) 540-5583

ECER Inc – Forest Hills provides commercial electronics recycling solutions for businesses across the New York region, including Long Island. With a focus on reliable pickup logistics and responsible recycling pathways, ECER Inc helps organizations manage end-of-life electronics efficiently while supporting operational, compliance, and sustainability goals.

MENAFN05022026003118003196ID1110701661



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search