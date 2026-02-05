Podcastone (Nasdaq: PODC) Renews Bitch Bible, Some More News And The Prosecutors, Acquires For Your Amusement In Multi-Year Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Podcasts Combine for Over 30 Million Downloads Across Network, For Your Amusement Marks 25th New Podcast for 2026 Fiscal Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC), a leading publisher and podcast sales network, announced today that it entered into a multiyear extension with The Prosecutors, as well as renewal agreements with Bitch Bible and Some More News. Additionally, PodcastOne has acquired the sales and distribution rights to For Your Amusement in a multiyear deal.

Hosted by Jackie Schimmel, Bitch Bible - which joined PodcastOne in 2024 - is a podcast that dares to say what many are thinking, but only a bitch would say. Expect unfiltered and unapologetic discussions about sex, millennial struggles, pop culture, social faux-pas and hopefully, an insightful takeaway. Nothing is off limits.

Part of the PodcastOne network since 2022, The Prosecutors is a true crime podcast with a different point of view. Every week, hosts Alice and Brett bring their unique perspective as prosecutors to the most famous cold case mysteries of all time. Murder, mayhem, disappearances, you name it. If it's true crime, they're on the case.

Since 2023 when Some More News was added to the roster of PodcastOne shows, comedian Cody Johnston has hosted this always fair, always well-researched, but most importantly, always entertaining take on the topical news of the week. Every Tuesday, Some More News dives into the world's weekly events with a mix of wit, dread, hope and compassion. Since the news cycle never stops spinning, Johnston returns every Friday for Even More News, co-hosted by Katy Stoll. Together, they present an informative and comedic spin on the viewers' frustrations with the news that week.

For Your Amusement is a theme park podcast that aims to exhaustively evaluate the world's most popular theme park attractions to determine if they are world class. Hosted by Ryan Bergara and Byron Marin the show shares the attraction's history, fun facts, pros and cons to determine if a ride can claim that coveted“World Class Pass."

“We're so thrilled to continue our thriving relationship with our hosts of Bitch Bible, The Prosecutors and Some More News. We've been able to grow audiences and revenues for each and every one of these shows over the course of our relationship and are looking to enact more ways to help these shows flourish. For Your Amusement is a podcast that dovetails nicely with our current roster of podcast programming and our team is excited to introduce this show to a wider audience,” said Eli Dvorkin, Chief Content Officer of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime, sports and society and culture and includes shows such as The Jordan Harbinger Show, Karma and Chaos, Stassi, Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Court Junkie, Pop Apologists and Varnamtown. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

