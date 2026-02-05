MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orange Auto Insurance, Inc., Subsidiary of HPN Holdings, Inc. Announces Reinsurance Partnership

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - HPN Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: KICK) ("HPN" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary Orange Auto Insurance, Inc ("Orange"), a technology-driven nonstandard automobile insurance holding company and its managing general agency (Orange Underwriters, LLC) have obtained the reinsurance capacity to begin operations.

The reinsurance and reinsurer partnership will provide Orange with the capacity to write up to $25 million in premiums in its first year of operations, with additional capacity planned for year two and beyond. Orange is currently planning to commence operations in Florida in June 2026.

Orange is led by Chief Executive Officer Dean Kozlowski, who previously grew United Automobile Insurance Company into a $400 million annual premium business and played key roles in the early success of Falcon Insurance Company and Kin Insurance. Joining Mr. Kozlowski will be several key executives from those companies that were also responsible for helping to grow those companies.

"Reinsurance is a critical component for an MGA and this partnership allows us to quickly enter the Florida market," said Dean Kozlowski, CEO of Orange Auto Insurance. "As part of our initial launch plan, Orange now has a reinsurance partner that is aligned with Orange's long-term vision."

About Orange Auto Insurance

Orange Auto Insurance ("Orange") is a nonstandard automobile insurance company and managing general agency focused on identifying and exploiting hard-market opportunities that offer the potential for above-market returns. Orange delivers a simplified, technology-focused sales, underwriting, and claims platform designed to improve efficiency, pricing accuracy, and communication across the insurance value chain.

About HPN Holdings, Inc.

HPN Holdings, Inc. is an OTC Markets-listed company trading under the symbol KICK. The Company's strategy is to acquire and grow premier operating businesses through mergers and acquisitions.

