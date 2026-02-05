Trusted By Always-On Retailers: PDI Technologies Ranks #17 Globally For Cybersecurity By MSSP Alert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition highlights PDI leadership in securing convenience stores, automotive dealerships, QSRs, and specialty retail environments worldwide

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDI Technologies, a leading provider of managed cybersecurity and network services, has been named one of the Top 250 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) for 2025 by MSSP Alert. Earning a #17 global ranking places PDI among an elite group of service providers and recognizes how the company integrates human expertise with advanced AI technologies to deliver next-generation cybersecurity.

The Top 250 MSSPs 2025 Report and Research is based on MSSP Alert's annual worldwide survey, conducted May through November 2025, to evaluate the world's leading managed security providers. Ranking criteria include annual recurring revenue, profitability, growth rate, cyber professional headcount, breadth of managed security services, and industry recognition.

“This recognition reflects both the growth of our cybersecurity and network services and the dedication of the teams behind it,” said Linnea Geiss, Chief Operating Officer, PDI Technologies.“Our acquisition of Nuspire in 2024 accelerated our security innovation, and I couldn't be prouder of how our teams came together under one brand to build momentum and rise in the global rankings.”

PDI cybersecurity and network services include:

Managed Security Services: End-to-end cybersecurity services, including MDR, EDR, and cybersecurity consulting

24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC): Continuous monitoring and real-time threat response

Customized Security Strategies: Tailored security plans aligned to specific business needs and industry requirements

“Our focus is on delivering measurable security outcomes in environments where uptime is critical,” said Dan Hoban, VP, PDI Technologies.“Through expert-led 24/7 monitoring, AI-driven detection, and rapid response, we help convenience, automotive, and other retailers minimize risk, contain threats, and keep their operations running.”

As part of its commitment to helping retailers remain resilient in always-on environments, PDI recently released a new complimentary resource. The“Always On: Optimizing C-Store Uptime” guide explores the most common causes of business disruption and outlines practical steps retailers can take to improve uptime across every location. Download the guide.

About PDI Security and Network Solutions

With over 25 years of cybersecurity expertise, PDI Security and Network Solutions is redefining managed security through intelligent unification and protection. PDI delivers fully managed security and network services-including Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Firewall as a Service-through 24/7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and AI-powered insights via the PDI Cybersecurity Platform. PDI protects over 2,500 organizations, processes more than 1 trillion traffic logs quarterly, and safeguards over $1 trillion in retail transactions annually. Its 97% client retention rate reflects an unwavering commitment to client success and innovation.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By“Connecting Convenience” across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Visit the PDI Technologies websit.

